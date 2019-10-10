Armenia FM participates in CIS Council of Foreign Ministers session in Ashgabat

The CIS Council of Foreign Ministers today held a session in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, and the Armenian delegation was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, as reported the Media and Public Diplomacy Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
“Issues related to further enhancement of mutual cooperation within the CIS and the actions to increase efficiency of the CIS were discussed during the meeting.
Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan thoroughly presented the country's fundamental position on and approaches to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict (the priorities of Armenia are the security and status of Artsakh), reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to an exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict and emphasized that, in order for successful development of the peace process, it is necessary to make sure the talks are not viewed as a means of advancing and obliging expansionary approaches.
Based on the results of the session, the foreign ministers adopted the action plan for intensification of cooperation between the ministries of foreign affairs of the respective countries and several documents.
They also adopted a joint declaration in support of actions aimed at preventing space arms race and approved the draft message dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War which will be adopted during the CIS Summit to be held on October 11.