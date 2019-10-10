Armenia Deputy FM: Syrian-Armenians not in panic

The Armenians of Syria aren’t panicking. This is what Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Grigor Hovhannisyan announced during an interview with a journalist of Armenian Public Television.
The deputy minister stated that there were a total of 5,000 Armenians in that region and there are currently 3,000 Armenians who are in the area of the declared operations.
“We’re in touch with them, they aren’t panicking, and there are no victims or wounded persons at this moment,” the deputy minister said, adding that there are still no talks about evacuation and physical safety.
According to the data of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are nearly 420 Armenian families in Kamishli (a total of 3,000 people). Out of the 16 Armenian families in Tel Abiat, 13 have left voluntarily and moved to another Syrian city.