Armenia Ombudsman, Head of EU Delegation discuss judicial-legal reforms

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan today received Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Victorin, as reported the Public Relations Department of the Office of the Human Rights Defender.
Arman Tatoyan congratulated the Ambassador on assuming the major mission and wished her success.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the fight against corruption within the judiciary, judicial and legal reforms, as well as the protection of women’s and children’s rights in Armenia.
The head of the EU Delegation attached importance to the efforts of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia for protection and strengthening of human rights in the country.
The Ombudsman highly appreciated the work of the EU Delegation in Armenia and informed that the cooperation between Armenia and the European Union is successful.