Armenia PM arrives in Ashgabat

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit, as reported the news service of the Staff of the Prime Minister.
At Ashgabat International Airport, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was greeted by Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan Esenmurad Orazgeldiev and First Deputy Secretary-General of the CIS Victor Guminsky.
On October 11, in Ashgabat Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will have a meeting with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguli Berdimuhamedov and will participate in the session of the CIS Council of Heads of State.
Nikol Pashinyan will also have a meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoev.