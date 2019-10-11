Berdimuhamedov: Turkmenistan interested in expansion of ties with Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s working visit to Turkmenistan has started.
In capital city Ashgabat, Pashinyan on Friday morning met with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.
The Turkmen president welcomed Armenia’s PM to Ashgabat and highlighted his visit in the context of discussing the prospects for deepening bilateral and multilateral relations.
“I believe we have a good opportunity to discuss our further cooperation for the benefit of ensuring the well-being of our peoples,” the Turkmen president said, in particular.
Also, Berdimuhamedov expressed satisfaction with the course of the development of Armenian-Turkmen relations, and noted that Turkmenistan is interested in mutually beneficial cooperation with Armenia and expansion of ties in various domains.
Pashinyan, for his part, noted that he is happy to visit Turkmenistan and have an opportunity to exchange views on the process and development of Armenian-Turkmen cooperation.
“This is my first visit to Turkmenistan, during which we have the opportunity to discuss matters relating not only to the multilateral agenda, but also to our bilateral cooperation,” he said, above all. “I’m confident we will succeed in discussing all the topics of mutual interest.”
The premier noted that Turkmenistan is one of Armenia’s important partners in Central Asia, and with which Armenia has effective, constructive relations, and added that economic cooperation should also be intensified in line with their high-level political discourse.
The PM of Armenia and the President of Turkmenistan touched upon the agenda of cooperation between the two countries, the intensification of their economic ties and trade, and the tapping of their potential existing in various domains.
The interlocutors expressed readiness to promote, as much as possible, mutually beneficial projects and initiatives.
They exchanged views also on the importance of the activities of the Council of Heads of States of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, development of cooperation within the CIS, and several other matters.