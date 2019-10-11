US, Turkish chiefs of staff discuss Syrian situation

Chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, discussed the situation in Syria with the head of the Turkish General Staff Yasar Guler, Milley’s press service reported.

According to it, the conversation took place on Wednesday, TASS said.

The “security situation” in Syria was discussed. No further details are provided.

This is the second conversation between Millie and Ruler since the beginning of the month, when the American general took up his post.

Earlier, Turkey launched a military operation in Syria against Kurdish forces, and it caused sharp criticism in Washington. The Donald Trump administration admitted that it had withdrawn American troops from the operation zone, but said that it did not approve of Ankara’s actions. Bills have appeared in the Senate and House of Representatives, providing for sanctions against Turkey for the operation against US allied forces in Syria.