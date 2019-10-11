Masis Mayilian: Artsakh’s isolation is unacceptable

Isolation of Artsakh and deprivation of its citizens of the possibility of international cooperation is unacceptable, said Artsakh FM Masis Mayilian at the opening of the international conference “Cooperation for Justice and Peace” held in Stepanakert.

According to him, the idea of holding a conference appeared about two years ago, and the implementation of the idea is the result of effective cooperation between the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ARF.

“We are grateful to all of you for being close when Artsakh seemed doomed. You foster networking. Your contribution to the development of Artsakh is invaluable. I sincerely believe in the prospects of our cooperation. It is based on a commitment to shared values and the pursuit of justice, peace and development. We gathered here to exchange opinions and I hope that a permanent platform will be created based on the results. I hope that this will be the message that isolating Artsakh and depriving its citizens of the possibility of international cooperation is unacceptable. In our deep conviction, isolation is a continuation of the war. Meanwhile, cooperation is the foundation of the world, and our common task is to work to strengthen this foundation in the name of the future region,” he said.