Friday
October 11
News
Friday
October 11
ՀայEngРусTür
Armenia official, World Bank representative outline future steps in specific domains
Armenia official, World Bank representative outline future steps in specific domains
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, on Thursday received a delegation led by Sebastian Molineus, the World Bank (WB) Regional Director for the South Caucasus.

The deputy PM noted that this meeting is a good opportunity to exchange views on Armenia’s partnership with WB, and to discuss current plans and future domains of cooperation.

Molineus, for his part, congratulated the Armenian government on its recent successful issuance of Eurobonds and hosting the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2019 at a high level.

The interlocutors discussed digitization, tourism, management of water resources, irrigation, energy strategy, and energy efficiency, and outlined the future steps in these domains.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
