Armenia and Uzbekistan agree to organize mutual exchanges at the intergovernmental level
Armenia and Uzbekistan agree to organize mutual exchanges at the intergovernmental level
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

On the sidelines of the CIS summit in Ashgabat, a meeting was held between the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, UZA reported.

According to the source, the meeting highlighted the importance of further developing mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. An agreement was reached on the organization of mutual exchanges at the intergovernmental and interdepartmental levels. Topical issues of the international agenda and interaction within the multilateral organizations were also discussed.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
