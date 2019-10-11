My step: Non-parliamentary opposition should participate in new Electoral Code development

Unfortunately, in the 21st century we have UN International Day of the Girl, and there are problems in respecting women's rights in Armenia, said MP from the ruling My Step bloc Amazasp Danielyan on Friday during a discussion on promoting the participation of women in political life.
According to him, from the point of view of social significance, these issues are essential for future generations.
Then the deputy raised the issue of reforming the Electoral Code, adding that discussions on this topic should take place in a wide format with the participation of representatives of other parliamentary factions.
“In this regard, I want to thank the Bright Armenia party, which sent its representative to us,” Danielyan noted, stressing that they expect to see active participation from the non-parliamentary opposition.