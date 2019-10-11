News
South Ossetian FM hands memorial medal to his Artsakh counterpart for contribution to development of relations
South Ossetian FM hands memorial medal to his Artsakh counterpart for contribution to development of relations
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

South Ossetian FM Dmitry Medoyev handed a commemorative medal to his Artsakh counterpart Masis Mayilyan for his contribution to the development of relations.

Speaking at the conference “Cooperation for justice and peace” held in Stepanakert, Dmitry Medoyev noted the centuries-old relations between the two peoples. 

“They existed in a single geopolitical space. We are the indigenous nations of our great Caucasus. And everything that happens in one place is reflected in other nations,” Medoyev said. “We have always contributed to the desire of Nagorno-Karabakh for independence and recognize the right to build an independent state.”

According to him, interstate relations between South Ossetia and Artsakh are being built successfully, there are ties at the level of heads of state and parliaments.

In conclusion, Medoyev handed over a memorial medal to the Artsakh FM from the South Ossetian MFA.

“This is a well-deserved reward,” he said adding that Artsakh FM made a significant contribution to the development of relations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
