Armenian army subdivision leaves for Belarus

The subdivision of the Armed Forces of Armenia has left for the Belarusian city of Baranovic to participate in the “Search-2019” military exercises and preparatory stage for the intelligence forces and measures of the Armed Forces of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) taking place according to the 2019 Joint Action Plan for operational and combat readiness of the troops of the collective security management bodies and formations of the CSTO, as reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.