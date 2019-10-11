News
Friday
October 11
News
Over 70 thousand people leave their homes due to hostilities in northern Syria
Over 70 thousand people leave their homes due to hostilities in northern Syria
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Over 70 thousand people were forced to flee their homes due to the escalation of hostilities in northern Syria, Herve Verhoosel, spokesman for the UN World Food Program, said at a briefing on Friday.

WFP is deeply concerned about the possible impact of the development of the situation in northeast Syria and is closely monitoring the situation, he said adding that since the beginning of the escalation of violence, a massive relocation of the population has been recorded and currently, over 70 thousand people have left their home.

According to Verhoosel, currently 32 employees of the organization continue to work in the field office of the runway in the village of Qamishli, and special security measures have been taken for them.

Earlier, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees issued a statement and warned of a possible increase in the number of refugees in connection with the outbreak of a military operation in northern Syria.

For his part, the official representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Rupert Colville, said that seven civilians, including two women and a child, have died since the start of the Turkish military operation in northern Syria. Another child was injured.

On October 9, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of operation in northern Syria against the terrorist organizations.
Photos