State Minister: Artsakh begins exporting electricity

Since 2000, the growth of the Artsakh economy has averaged 10.5%, said Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan at the conference “Cooperation for Justice and Peace” held in Stepanakert.

According to him, the basis was mining, construction, electricity.

The non-recognition of Artsakh and Azerbaijan’s hostile policy of isolation reflects on the country's development and foreign economic relations, he said adding that nevertheless, Artsakh lives and develops in such conditions the entire period of independence. The country is open, striving for regional and international economic integration, the contribution and role of Diaspora programs in the development of Artsakh is invaluable, the Minister of State added. According to him, the participation of external capital and successful programs in industry, agriculture, and construction testify to strong ties.

According to 2018, GDP per inhabitant is $ 4355, monthly salaries are more than $ 300. Over 10 years, the runway doubled, and patches by 40%. In 2018, the volume of foreign trade exceeded $ 555 million, with exports of 202 million. import 353. Over 10 years, the indicators doubled.

Since 2018, Artsakh has been exporting electricity. That is, Artsakh fully provides itself with electricity. The geography of trade is expanding - Georgia, Iran, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Baltic countries, and the USA.

The investment environment of Artsakh is simple and favorable, he concluded.