News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 11
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Varujan Vosganian: Romania Parliament commemorates Sumgait pogrom victims every year
Varujan Vosganian: Romania Parliament commemorates Sumgait pogrom victims every year
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenians of Romania have a high reputation. This is what long-time deputy of the Parliament of Romania, writer and ex-minister Varujan Vosganian said during the “Cooperation for Justice and Peace” international conference taking place in Stepanakert today.

“I would like to say that the Armenian national flag was always on my office desk, and I must say that nobody was against this because the Armenians of Romania have a high reputation,” Varujan Vosganian stated and informed that representatives of the elder generation would always ask each other where they originate from. “Well, I want to say that all us Armenians of Romania are from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic),” Vosganian noted.

Varujan Vosganian reminded everyone that there are currently three Armenian deputies in the Parliament of Romania. “We’re not lobbyists, but we aspire to have a greater influence within European organizations and use our influence to neutralize Azerbaijan’s influence. Every year, the Romanian parliament commemorates the victims of the Sumgait pogrom,” Vosganian noted, calling on all Armenians to take an example from the Jews and disseminate information about the Armenian Genocide and Artsakh through culture around the world. “We Armenians respect the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group, and there has to be peace, not war, but all Armenians should never forget about the right to self-determination and should tell the whole world that this is the victory on the Armenian land of Artsakh,” Varujan Vosganian emphasized.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Establishment of Iraq-Artsakh friendship group proposed
“The people of Artsakh have survived a lot. I believe that...
 Karabakh President receives members of Belgian, Cypriot and Czech delegations
President Sahakyan granted state awards to...
 State Minister: Artsakh begins exporting electricity
The non-recognition of Artsakh and Azerbaijan’s hostile policy of isolation reflects on the country's development…
Iraqi expert: The people of Nagorno-Karabakh have the right to decide their future
We hope that the bloodshed will not happen again and peace will reign…
 Anthony Portantino: I would like to say that California stands with Artsakh
I have the honor to represent the district of...
 South Ossetian FM hands memorial medal to his Artsakh counterpart for contribution to development of relations
“This is a well-deserved reward…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos