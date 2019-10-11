Varujan Vosganian: Romania Parliament commemorates Sumgait pogrom victims every year

The Armenians of Romania have a high reputation. This is what long-time deputy of the Parliament of Romania, writer and ex-minister Varujan Vosganian said during the “Cooperation for Justice and Peace” international conference taking place in Stepanakert today.

“I would like to say that the Armenian national flag was always on my office desk, and I must say that nobody was against this because the Armenians of Romania have a high reputation,” Varujan Vosganian stated and informed that representatives of the elder generation would always ask each other where they originate from. “Well, I want to say that all us Armenians of Romania are from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic),” Vosganian noted.

Varujan Vosganian reminded everyone that there are currently three Armenian deputies in the Parliament of Romania. “We’re not lobbyists, but we aspire to have a greater influence within European organizations and use our influence to neutralize Azerbaijan’s influence. Every year, the Romanian parliament commemorates the victims of the Sumgait pogrom,” Vosganian noted, calling on all Armenians to take an example from the Jews and disseminate information about the Armenian Genocide and Artsakh through culture around the world. “We Armenians respect the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group, and there has to be peace, not war, but all Armenians should never forget about the right to self-determination and should tell the whole world that this is the victory on the Armenian land of Artsakh,” Varujan Vosganian emphasized.