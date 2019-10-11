News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 11
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Catholicos of All Armenians to pay pontifical visit to Switzerland
Catholicos of All Armenians to pay pontifical visit to Switzerland
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians will leave for Geneva on a two-day working visit today.

At the invitation of President of the Swiss Red Cross Thomas Heiniger and President of the Geneva Red Cross Matteo Pedrazzini, the Catholicos of All Armenians will attend the 2019 Swiss Red Cross Ceremony and will gear the funds towards the care for and support to the needy elderly and persons with disabilities in Armenia.

His Holiness will also officiate the ceremonies dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the construction of the St. Jacob Armenian Church in Geneva.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
His Holiness Karekin II receives Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation representatives
His Holiness gave his blessings and highly appreciated the...
 Catholicos of All Armenians elected Religions for Peace international coalition Honorary President
At its 10th World Assembly in Lindau, Germany…
 His Holiness Karekin II receives US Congressman Frank Pallone
Welcoming Mr. Frank Pallone’s subsequent visit to the...
 Armenian community of Singapore to have pastor soon (PHOTOS)
The Catholicos of All Armenians hosted the Prime Minister of Singapore...
 Istanbul-Armenians address group organizing Armenian Patriarch elections
The call states that the results of the...
 His Holiness Karekin II receives leader of Armenian Diocese of Egypt
After the welcoming and congratulatory remarks by...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos