Catholicos of All Armenians to pay pontifical visit to Switzerland

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians will leave for Geneva on a two-day working visit today.
At the invitation of President of the Swiss Red Cross Thomas Heiniger and President of the Geneva Red Cross Matteo Pedrazzini, the Catholicos of All Armenians will attend the 2019 Swiss Red Cross Ceremony and will gear the funds towards the care for and support to the needy elderly and persons with disabilities in Armenia.
His Holiness will also officiate the ceremonies dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the construction of the St. Jacob Armenian Church in Geneva.