Armenian PM remarks in Ashgabat, Cher on Armenian Genocide amid Syrian situation, 11.10.19 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 11.10.2019:

· The summit of the Council of CIS leaders in Ashgabat, with the participation of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, was accompanied by an attempt by the Azerbaijani leader to accuse Armenia of glorifying fascism. The Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, stated that the installation of the Garegin Nzhdeh monument in Yerevan testifies to this.

Pashinyan, in turn, noted that Nzhdeh was an active participant in the fight against Turkish encroachments and was responsible in 1918 for an important part of the anti-Turkish front.

“I consider it inappropriate to use this format to distort history and introduce tension into the atmosphere of an important meeting,” Pashinyan said.

Although, during the summit, Pashinyan presented a book on Artsakh to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

· Meanwhile, the international conference "Cooperation for Justice and Peace" was held in Stepanakert on Friday and was attended by over 150 representatives from 30 countries.

As of remarks, Armenian Deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan noted that the Azerbaijani ex-president, Heydar Aliyev, has recognized and negotiated with the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic while now Azerbaijan is avoiding direct talks and pretending that there is no such entity as Artsakh.

Karim Van Overmeire, a member of the Belgian Senate for the New Flemish Alliance, in his turn, noted that “to be in Artsakh is our right and duty. We must be here and support the courageous people of Artsakh.”

He also touched upon the issue of him being blacklisted in Azerbaijan.

“I’m not bothered by the fact that I’m on the blacklist. There are 195 countries in the world. I can’t go to Azerbaijan. There are plenty of 194 countries for one life,” he said.

Senator of California Anthony Portantino, in his speech, noted that California district “has recognized Artsakh’s sovereignty, and with this, we have affirmed how important the establishment of relations between California and Artsakh are.”

The speech was also delivered by Iraqi expert Fikrat Al Baghdadi, who expressed hope that the bloodshed will not happen again and peace will reign.

According to him, peoples have the right to self-determination, to independently decide their future based on national, heavenly and international law and no one in the world can impose his will on other people.

· American singer Cher tweeted, recalling the Armenian Genocide against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in Syria.

“Sorry 2 keep harping about Kurds, but I’ve heard about bloodthirsty Turks who tortured & murdered almost 2million Armenians since I was 11. Also heard it in Armenia. Turk soldiers are still bloodthirsty. Now they will commit genocide on the Kurds with Trump’s blessing. God,” she tweeted.

· Armenia’s Embassy in Damascus and Consulate General in Aleppo are in constant contact with community structures of Qamishli and other northern regions of Syria, Armenian MFA tweeted on Thursday.

Diplomatic Missions of Armenia are working on providing our compatriots with temporary accommodation and first aid as needed.

· Man Pictures Studio’s new movie will expand the story of aid to Armenians beyond the Atlantic, Mirror-Spectator reported.

According to the source, ‘American Samaritans’ is about the enormous assistance that the United States government, missionary organizations and people rendered to Armenia during and after 1915.

"This film, as the previous one, will pursue educational purposes. Our goal is to tell the story of the unprecedented humanitarian operation conducted by America 100 years ago. We also want to show that Armenians tried to pay back in their way,” the Yerevan-based film producer Manvel Saribekyan said.