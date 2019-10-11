Karabakh President receives members of Belgian, Cypriot and Czech delegations

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan today had a meeting with members of the Belgian, Cypriot and Czech delegations (parliamentarians, public and political figures) who are in Artsakh within the framework of the “Cooperation for Justice and Peace” conference of the friends of Artsakh, as reported the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.
Several issues related to Artsakh’s relations with Belgium, Cyprus and the Czech Republic were discussed during the meeting.
President Sahakyan granted state awards to three parliamentarians for their assistance to Artsakh.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Masis Mayilyan and other state officials also participated in the meeting.