Putin has initiative to create CIS financial market

Russian President Vladimir Putin took the initiative at the CIS summit in Ashgabat to create a financial market that will enhance the overall competitiveness of the Commonwealth countries, RBK reported.

“It is necessary to develop cooperation in the monetary sphere, to coordinate monetary policy. Well, if we come to this one day, then we can talk about the formation of a common financial market,” the Russian president said, expressing confidence that this would benefit from increasing overall competitiveness.

Putin also highlighted the important of the transition to settlements in national currencies, citing trade wars and various restrictions as problems.

“And, of course, we must guarantee ourselves against currency risks,” he said.