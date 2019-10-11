Putin doubts that Turkey could ISIS terrorists in northern Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed doubt that Turkey, after the start of its operation in northern Syria, will be able to restrain ISIS fighters in this territory, TASS reported.
In the north of Syria, there are areas where ISIS militants are concentrated, they are still guarded by Kurdish military units. Now the Turkish army enters there, the Kurds abandon these camps, they (ISIS fighters) simply can scatter,” he said.
Putin added that according to the General Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of Russia, hundreds of militants and thousands are in the area.
“Speaking of the CIS countries, this is a real threat to us. Where will they (the militants) go? Through the territory of Turkey and other territories will go deep into Syria to territories not controlled by anyone, then through Iran they will move somewhere through other countries of the region? We must understand this, know and mobilize the resources of our special services to stop the emerging new threat,” he said.
According to the Russian leader, the specialized structures of the Commonwealth, in particular the CIS Antiterrorist Center, should play a significant role in the implementation of this work.