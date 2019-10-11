Expert: Situation in Syria’s north will not lead to drastic changes in the Caucasus

The situation in the north of Syria will not lead to drastic changes in the Caucasus, Director of the Caucasus Institute, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan said in an interview with the correspondent of Armenian News - NEWS.am.
According to him, what is happening in the north of Syria is not directly related to the Caucasus, as these are completely different formats. The expert noted that, most likely, there will not be a large flow of refugees from there.
“A certain number of Armenians live in Qamishli. In addition, all the processes are not very far from Aleppo and the Armenian villages near Kesab. It can be assumed that there will be a certain migration from these places. Another question is which way it will go,” he said.