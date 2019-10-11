News
Artsakh President meets with delegation of the Belgian Francophone regions
Artsakh President meets with delegation of the Belgian Francophone regions
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan held a meeting in capital Stepanakert Friday with delegation of the Belgian Francophone regions composed of parliamentarians, political and public figures who have arrived in Artsakh within the “Cooperation for Justice and Peace” conference of Artsakh friends.

A range of issues related to developing ties between Artsakh and Belgian Francophone regions were on the discussion agenda, Artsakh President’s press service reported.

President Sahakyan handed in the “Gratitude” medal to former president of the Brussels Francophone Parliament Julie De Groote for the substantial support shown to Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
