News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 12
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Trump authorizes US officials to draft “very significant” sanctions on Turkey
Trump authorizes US officials to draft “very significant” sanctions on Turkey
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that President Donald Trump had authorized US officials to draft “very significant” new sanctions to target Turkey after it launched an offensive in northeast Syria, adding that banks were being notified, Reuters reported.

Mnuchin said the United States was not activating the sanctions at this time but would do so if necessary.

“We are putting financial institutions on notice that they should be careful and that there could be sanctions,” he said. “These are very powerful sanctions. We hope we don’t have to use them, but we can shut down the Turkish economy if we need to.”

Mnuchin said Trump was concerned about Turkey’s potential targeting of civilians and wants to make clear that Turkey cannot “allow even a single ISIS fighter to escape.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos