News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 12
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia authorities conduct political trade with Venice Commission
Newspaper: Armenia authorities conduct political trade with Venice Commission
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Venice Commission, considering two matters regarding the Republic of Armenia (RA)—the judicial reforms and the Istanbul Convention, on Friday issued its conclusion, mainly meeting the expectations of the Armenian authorities, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“[Accordingly,] the Istanbul Convention will be ratified by Armenia; in exchange, they have allowed the RA authorities to send Constitutional Court judges to early retirement—[but] with one reservation that it should be on voluntary bases rather than compulsory.

“That is to say, the RA NA [National Assembly] will from now on be able to adopt the Judicial Code amendments qualified as the ‘law of blackmail and bribery,’ and the Venice Commission will not particularly object to it, as, subsequently, the Istanbul Convention so desirable to Europe will be ratified [by Armenia].

“The political trade has taken place,” Hraparak wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia authorities conducting “trade” with Venice Commission
They have deployed a “landing force” to the commission…
 Newspaper: Germany, China ambassadors to be summoned to Armenia MFA?
To give an explanation for meeting with the Constitutional Court chief judge…
 Armenian Defense Minister denies information on his dismissal
“Nothing like that…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM-Russian Railways boss meeting is with ultimatum accentuations
It is not ruled out that it was during this meeting that it was finally decided whether the Russian company will continue to operate Armenia…
 Armenia ex-Police chief dismissed as PM adviser
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision to relieve Valeriy Osipyan of this post…
 Newspaper: Why Ukrainian businessman’s plane was leased for Armenia PM’s US visit?
Nikol Pashinyan’s recent visit to the US on board a private plane remains at the focus of the press…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos