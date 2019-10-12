US troops in Syria come under fire by Turkey

A Turkish artillery strike has hit near US troops stationed in northern Syria, DW reported .
The Pentagon said that Turkish artillery fire landed near a US military observation post located on the outskirts of the town of Kobane late Friday night.
“The explosion occurred within a few hundred meters of a location in an area known by the Turks to have US forces present,” US Navy captain Brook DeWalt said, adding that no troops were injured.
“The US demands that Turkey avoid actions that could result in immediate defensive action,” DeWalt added.