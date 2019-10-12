US lawmakers introduce more legislation on sanctions against Turkey

US lawmakers on Friday introduced more legislation seeking to slap stiff sanctions on Turkey over its offensive in northern Syria, Reuters reported.
Representatives Eliot Engel, the Democratic chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, and Mike McCaul, the committee’s ranking Republican, introduced a bill that would sanction Turkish officials involved in the Syria operation and banks involved with Turkey’s defense sector until Turkey ends military operations in Syria.
It also would stop arms from going to Turkish forces in Syria, and require the administration to impose existing sanctions on Turkey for its purchase of a Russian S-400 missile-defense system.