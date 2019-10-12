Armenia defense minister in Karabakh on working visit

STEPANAKERT. – The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Friday paid a visit to the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Defense Army, during his working visit to Artsakh within the framework of the military cooperation program between the two Armenian republics, press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed.
Tonoyan, accompanied by Artsakh Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan, went to several military and logistical facilities, and the future plans under the aforesaid cooperation program were discussed.