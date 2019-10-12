News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 12
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia PM’s wife in Switzerland, visits École hôtelière de Lausanne
Armenia PM’s wife in Switzerland, visits École hôtelière de Lausanne
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – On the margins of her visit to Switzerland, Anna Hakobyan, the spouse of Armenia’s Prime Minister as well as chair of the boards of trustees of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, on Friday visited the École hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) hospitality business school.

At this specialized learning institution, Hakobyan met with André Mack, Director at EHL Advisory Services, and Ray Iunius, Director of Business Development at EHL Advisory Services, Anna Hakobyan’s press service informed.

The interlocutors exchanged views on tourism and the service sector, Switzerland’s achievements in this domain, and opportunities for respective cooperation with Armenia. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos