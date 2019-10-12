Armenia PM’s wife in Switzerland, visits École hôtelière de Lausanne

YEREVAN. – On the margins of her visit to Switzerland, Anna Hakobyan, the spouse of Armenia’s Prime Minister as well as chair of the boards of trustees of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, on Friday visited the École hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) hospitality business school.
At this specialized learning institution, Hakobyan met with André Mack, Director at EHL Advisory Services, and Ray Iunius, Director of Business Development at EHL Advisory Services, Anna Hakobyan’s press service informed.
The interlocutors exchanged views on tourism and the service sector, Switzerland’s achievements in this domain, and opportunities for respective cooperation with Armenia.