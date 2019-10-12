News
Saturday
October 12
News
Murder in Armenia’s Ararat, man, 31, dies in hospital without regaining consciousness
Murder in Armenia’s Ararat, man, 31, dies in hospital without regaining consciousness
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A person was killed by the use of a firearm in Ararat Province of Armenia.

On Friday, at 10:30pm, police received a call from a capital city Yerevan hospital that they had admitted a person with gunshot wounds, external bleeding, and hemorrhagic shock, shamshyan.com reported.

Law enforcement found out that sometime thereafter, this person had died at this medical center—and without regaining consciousness, and that he was Samvel Karapetyan, 31, a resident of Geghanist village of Ararat Province.

Also, police found out that fellow villager Arsen Hambardzumyan, 34, had caused these gunshot wounds to Karapetyan—and with a hunting rifle.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched a criminal case into this incident.

The police and investigators are searching for the aforesaid murder suspect and murder weapon.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
