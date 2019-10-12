Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 90 times in passing week

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 90 times, from October 6 to 12.
During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired around 700 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed.
But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army adhere to the ceasefire, and they continue to confidently carry out the military task they have been given.