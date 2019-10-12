News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 12
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.73
EUR
525.36
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 90 times in passing week
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 90 times in passing week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 90 times, from October 6 to 12.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired around 700 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed.

But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army adhere to the ceasefire, and they continue to confidently carry out the military task they have been given.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired around 800 shots in passing week
The Artsakh Defense Army, however, confidently carries out its combat duty…
 Stepanakert: Situation on contact line is better than year ago
His remarks came in response to comment by the request of the Armenian News - NEWS.am on the situation on the contact line...
 Contract soldier injured at Azerbaijani-Armenian border
The soldier was taken to Noyemberyan Medical Center…
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 150 times in passing week
The Defense Army, however, confidently oversees the air and land borders of Artsakh…
 Karabakh Defense Army downs Azerbaijan drone (PHOTOS)
It was conducting a reconnaissance flight…
 Armenia MOD on Azerbaijan military infiltration attempt into Karabakh: Something very strange has happened
I cannot say what the “activeness” by Azerbaijan is due to, the minister said…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos