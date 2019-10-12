Premier: Economic revolution in Armenia has begun

The economic revolution in Armenia has begun. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday said this in his remarks at the “My Step for Aragatsotn Province” investment business programs forum being held in Sasunik village of Aragatsotn Province.
“The economic revolution and everything connected with civilization first takes place in people’s minds,” Pashinyan added, in particular. “A giant layer of a new generation of businessmen with a new mindset has formed in Armenia.
“Today, the number one factor in economic competition is intelligence, talent, and honesty, as well as the awareness of the mission.
“Let’s first change ourselves, our environment, our homeland which shall become the country of our universal dreams. (...). It shall be the country of our national dreams.
“The economic revolution is about fulfilling our dreams. To fulfill those dreams, we need to have a strong state, [and] which to have, we need to have a strong economy.”