Karabakh President: Agriculture is at focus of constant state attention
Karabakh President: Agriculture is at focus of constant state attention
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Saturday attended the final session of the conference entitled “The Present and the Future of Agriculture.”

Sahakyan noted that the topics discussed at the conference were interesting, and they demand and have a specific place in the socioeconomic agenda of Artsakh, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Agriculture is a traditional branch of Artsakh economy and will remain among the pillars of the economic system of our republic,” the President stressed in his remarks. “This domain is at the focus of constant attention of the state. We are interested in flexibility and competitiveness of the Artsakh agriculture, in broadly applying the track-record of leading countries and modern technologies; [but] naturally, taking into consideration our local peculiarities.”

Also, the head of state awarded a group of representatives of governmental, scientific, education and business circles from Artsakh and Armenia with the Anania Shirakatsi and the Gratitude medals for services rendered to the Artsakh Republic in agriculture, significant contribution to the development of this domain, and in connection with the Day of the Agricultural Worker.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
