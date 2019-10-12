US delegation visits Artsakh Parliament

A delegation has arrived from the US to the Artsakh Parliament, Artsakh Parliament’s press service reported.
The US delegation included representatives of the legislative bodies of a number of US states, as well as ANCA
Speaker of the parliament Ashot Ghulyan greeted the guests and said that in October two more delegations from the US arrived on a visit to the National Assembly. According to him, while other delegations are taking their first steps towards opening the Artsakh, their American colleagues have many years of experience working with Artsakh.
Highly appreciating the work of friends of Artsakh and Armenian structures in the US, Ashot Ghulyan noted that the legislative bodies of nine states and a number of US cities adopted resolutions recognizing the right of self-determination of the people of Artsakh and expressed hope for the continuation of this process.
“Work with the US should serve as an example of success for the development of our relations with other countries. On our part, I’ll add that Artsakh will continue the path of democratic development, remain faithful to protecting human rights and maintaining peace and security in the South Caucasus,” he noted.
Thanking for the reception, members of the delegation emphasized the importance of the forum of friends of Artsakh that took place on the eve of Stepanakert, the need for its frequent holding and involvement of new people.
During their speeches, the guests noted the progress recorded in Artsakh at all levels, discussed the issue of expanding opportunities for cooperation in various fields.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Chair of the Artsakh National Assembly Vahram Balayan and Chair of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Parliament Arzik Mkhitaryan.