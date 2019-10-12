Pashinyan: Armenian national football team should win today’s clash

Armenian national football team should win the game with Liechtenstein today, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.
“Today the Armenian national football team should win the game with Liechtenstein. Be brave, guys. We are with you,” he said.
The Armenian team led by Armen Gyulbudaghyants will play in Liechtenstein at the match of the 7th round of the Euro 2020 qualifying tournament.
Chair of the Football Federation of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan arrived in the capital of Liechtenstein Vaduz and will be present at the away game of the Armenian team.