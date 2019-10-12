News
Armenian 3rd President visits Amaras monastery complex in Artsakh
Armenian 3rd President visits Amaras monastery complex in Artsakh
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


On the occasion of the Holy Translators Day, the third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited the Amaras monastery complex in Artsakh. A report on this was published by Artsakh Public Television Company.

The Amaras monastery complex is currently being reconstructed with financial support from the Luys Foundation. During his last visit, the third president of Armenia, who is the chair of the board of trustees of the foundation, drew attention to the disappointing state of the complex, and works began on the reconstruction of the monastery complex soon after that.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
