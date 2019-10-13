Canada’s PM reportedly comes to campaign in bulletproof vest

The leader of the Liberal Party, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau spoke at the event as part of the campaign in body armor, CBC News reported.
He appeared in front of thousands of his supporters in Mississauga with a 90-minute delay, and his guard was strengthened.
The leader of the liberals was surrounded by security officers with ‘heavy backpacks.’ The Prime Minister of Canada was supposed to introduce his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, but she didn’t appear.
Trudeau's speech went without incident.
Extraordinary security measures were taken amid growing fears of violence during the election campaign.