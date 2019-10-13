UK Queen to deliver speech in Parliament on country's plans after Brexit

The UK Queen Elizabeth will deliver a speech in Parliament on the plans and prospects of the country after leaving the EU, BBC reported.
The Queen’s first appearance at the premiership of Boris Johnson will be held on Monday as part of the state opening of the parliament, where members of the government will present their political priorities.
During the Queen’s speech, plans will be announced to stop the free entry of EU citizens into the UK and to ensure the availability of medicines.
Brexit will enter into force on October 31. The European Leaders Summit on Thursday is seen as the latest opportunity to close a Brexit deal.