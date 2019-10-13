Princess of Belgium arrested in London during protests

Princess of Belgium Marie Esmeralda has been arrested in London during a protest rally by environmental Extinction Rebellion activists, The Telegraph reported.
The 63-year-old princess was detained by police officers on Trafalgar Square, who later released the princess without charge.
A document circulating on the web confirming that the princess was released and is under investigation.
Since Monday in London over 1,100 environmental Extinction Rebellion activists have been arrested, who promised to block all of London for two weeks.