Armenia PM advisor: Plane crashed in Congo has no relation to Armenia

The plane An-72, crashed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has no relation to Armenia, advisor to the Prime Minister of Armenia Hakob Chakharyan wrote on his Facebook.
“Yesterday, the An-72 aircraft crashed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (serial number 36572020385). The aircraft was operated by the Congo Air Force and bore registration number A-72903. During the Goma-Kinshasa flight, the plane ferried the president’s car.
Since until 2016 the aircraft was operated by the South Airlines company, registered in Armenia, many mistakenly continue to connect the aircraft with Armenia.
I inform you that the aircraft registered under the number ЕК-72903 was excluded from the register of Armenian civilian aircraft in 2016.
South Airlines ceased operations in 2017.
The crashed aircraft of the Air Force of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has the number A-72903.
There were not a single Armenian citizen in the crew of the aircraft. An investigation into the illegal operation of Armenian registration numbers began even before this crash, and steps are being taken.
I think that this is enough to stop speculation around this topic,” he wrote.