Armenian parliament speaker meets in Belgrade with Serbian parliament head
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenain parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan on Saturday in Belgrade met with Speaker of the Parliament of Serbia Maja Gojkovic at the 141st session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Armenian parliament’s press service reported.

Maja Gojkovic greeted the delegation led by Ararat Mirzoyan and expressed gratitude for participating in the session. She noted that the Serbian side is ready to develop both multilateral and bilateral relations with Armenia.

Serbia will sign a free trade deal on October 25 within the Eurasian economic union and with the member countries of the union.

Mirzoyan highlighted the centuries-old relationship established between the two nations, the need for its activation, which could be greatly facilitated by the opening of the Serbian embassy in Armenia.

The parties also discussed the possibilities of maximum cooperation on international parliamentary platforms, based on the protection of each other's national interests.
