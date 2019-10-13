Francophone center to open in Stepanakert

Within cooperation between Artsakh and France, another practical achievement was recorded: a memorandum on the establishment of the Francophone Center “Paul Éluard” was signed with the Artsakh Ministry of Education, Science and Sports. The agreement was reached during a meeting of members of the French delegation with Artsakh parliament speaker, Ashot Ghulyan, said the chair of the circle of friendship "France-Artsakh" François Rochebloine, Artsakh parliament’ press service reported.
According to the source, Ashot Ghulyan received a delegation from France on October 12, which included members of the France-Artsakh friendship circle, representatives of local governments, journalists and a representative of the Armenian committee in France.
The delegation in Artsakh is accompanied by the representative of Artsakh in France, Hovhannes Gevorgyan.
Speaking about cooperation between Artsakh and France, the head of parliament also praised it as a successful model of friendship, the bar of which rises from year to year. Ashot Ghulyan also raised the issue of cooperation between the cities and twin villages of Artsakh and France and the obstacles that arise in the way of this process.
François Rochebloine, in his turn, expressed gratitude for the friendship and noted that today bilateral cooperation was replenished with another achievement: the signing of a memorandum on the establishment of the Francophone Center “Paul Éluard”. He also expressed hope that other French cities will also join the signing of memorandums of cooperation with the cities of Artsakh.
The mayors of the cities of Arnouville and Bourg-les-Valence, in their turn, discussing the recognition by the court of Grenoble of invalid memoranda of cooperation between the cities of France and Artsakh, noted that they would be consistent in removing obstacles.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the popularization of Artsakh with the help of the Francophone, targeted cooperation between the twin cities and the negotiation process of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict.
Deputies of the National Assembly of the Artsakh-France Friendship Circle also took part in the meeting.