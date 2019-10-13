News
Georgian PM to visit Armenia on October 15
Georgian PM to visit Armenia on October 15
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia will pay an official visit to Armenia on October 15, Georgian MP Enzel Mkoyan said.

This will be Gakharia’s first visit to Armenia as prime minister. He took the chair of the head of the Georgian government on September 8.

“Mr. Gaharia will pay a one-day official visit to Armenia on October 15. The delegation will most likely include the ministers of foreign affairs, internal affairs, the economy, as well as vice speakers of the parliament,” Sputnik Armenia reported quoting Mkoyan.

Gaharia began his regional voyage with Azerbaijan, where he went on October 9. From Yerevan, the Prime Minister of Georgia will leave for Turkey.

Gaharia visited Yerevan twice: as Minister of Economy of Georgia in June 2017 and as head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in February 2018.

Georgia and Armenia established diplomatic relations on July 17, 1992. Countries cooperate in many areas. The most intensive is cooperation in the field of trade. The countries have a free trade regime, and Armenia is among the ten main trading partners of Georgia.
