German conservative leader intends to ban dual citizenship

The chair of the Christian Democratic Union and German Defense Minister, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer spoke at the All-German Congress of the Conservative Youth Organization - Junge Union - on Sunday, DW reported.
According to Karrenbauer, she will support the initiative at a party congress in late November. She will also hold consultations on the possible preparation of a bill banning dual citizenship in Germany with the CDU / CSU faction in the Bundestag. However, there is no chance of adopting a law in this legislative period due to the negative position of the Social Democrats, members of the ruling coalition, the head of the CDU noted.
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who replaced Angela Merkel as chair of the CDU on December 7, 2018, is not the first to address the topic of dual citizenship.
The concept of dual citizenship can only work if it does not impede integration, she said.
Later, in February 2019, Kramp-Karrenbauer called for an early change in legislation to simplify the process of depriving citizenship of militants of the ISIS with German passport.