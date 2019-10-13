Tesla electric cars have serious memory problems

When Elon Musk called Tesla electric cars to be computers on wheels, he was right - they really have a lot of complex electronic components that can fail, Motor reported.
Tesla electric cars are popular among American IT people, so it is not surprising that they paid attention to problems with the eMMC flash memory, which is used in the main electronic module of the electric car.
A solid-state drive is needed in order to record service information about the operation of various on-board systems in a special event log file. However, permanent overwriting leads to wear and tear of the eMMC. Flash memory is usually designed for several tens of thousands of write cycles, after which the drive starts to malfunction and eventually fails.
The failure of the main electronic module leads to the fact that the electric car simply stops. The MCUv1 version block was installed in Tesla Model S and Model X until 2018, after which it was replaced by the MCUv2 block with a more durable flash memory. Memory problems have arisen since the log file gradually grew from 300 megabytes to one gigabyte as a result of the modernization of electronic systems in an electric car. Tesla has no choice but to replace the module, which costs $ 1,800 in the US.These costs are borne by the owner in case of the expiration of the warranty period.