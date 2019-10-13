Meeting of car-importers with acting Armenian police chief completes

The meeting of car-importers with the acting Chief of Police of Armenia Arman Sargsyan ended.
Tigran Hovhannisyan, chair of the union of car-importers of Armenia, told Armenian News - NEWS.am that Arman Sargsyan asked the car-importers to write them and submit questions to introduce them to the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
According to Tigran Hovhannisyan, the acting police chief did not express any position. They only agreed to meet tomorrow and hold a discussion on their requirements.
He noted that they expressed their concern to Arman Sargsyan in connection with the transfer of automobile customs from Yerevan to Gyumri.
Tigran Hovhannisyan noted that other issues of concern to them will also be presented.
The acting head of the police was presented with a problem that arose in the port of Poti, as they didn’t service Armenian cars, fined Armenian citizens, confiscated their property. It was suggested that the wheels of cars with right-hand wheels should be changed in Armenia, so that we would not stand in line in Georgia and spend thousands of dollars, he added.
We also said that there will be problems with car imports related to the tariffs of the Eurasian economic union, Tigran Hovhannisyan added.