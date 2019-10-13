News
MP: Few years ago I gave Erdogan photos of children of Genocide victims, but story repeats
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

A few years ago in Strasbourg, breaking through the wall of Erdogan’s bodyguards, Prosepous Armenia Party MP Naira Zohrabyan handed him a photo archive with photos of the children of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

“A few years ago in Strasbourg, breaking through the wall of Erdogan’s bodyguards, I handed him a photo archive with photos of the children of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. He picked it up and began was leafing through it with a cold look. And today, history repeats. Those are the eyes that cannot be looked into without pain and rage,” she wrote on her Facebook.

 
