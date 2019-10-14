Armenia villager, 62, dies after injection

One person has died after getting an injection in Aragatsotn Province of Armenia.

On October 12, at about 7:50pm, police received a call from the Aparan town hospital that they had admitted a man who already was dead.

Police and investigators found out that the deceased is Hayk H., 62, a resident of Shenavan village in Aragatsotn Province, shamshyan.com reported.

It was also found out that Rebeka S., 44, a nurse from the medical ambulatory of the aforesaid village, had injected this man Centrexion Asteria at his home, but this had caused a reaction in him and he had died.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered.