Drug courier injures border guard on Iran-Azerbaijan border
Drug courier injures border guard on Iran-Azerbaijan border
Region:Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Incidents

An Azerbaijani border guard was injured on the border between Iran and Azerbaijan as a result of the incident, haqqin.az reported.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of October 12. As a result of the searches, an intruder hiding in the reeds was discovered. The border guard took measures to detain the offender, who began to resist and stabbed one of the border guards. During the inspection of the scene, 790 grams of marijuana in one bundle, 105 grams of heroin, 100 grams of a crystal-like narcotic substance were found.

The identity of the criminal was established, he is a resident of the Terter district Etibar Yadigarov born in 1990.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
