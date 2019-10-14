Georgian PM’s agenda during his visit to Armenia known

At the invitation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia will pay an official visit to Armenia on October 15.
After the official welcoming ceremony, the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia will hold a private meeting, followed by an extended meeting, after which the Prime Ministers of the two countries will make statements summarizing the results of the talks for media representatives.
During the visit, Gakharia will have meetings with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.
The Georgian Prime Minister will also visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.