News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Georgian PM’s agenda during his visit to Armenia known
Georgian PM’s agenda during his visit to Armenia known
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

At the invitation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia will pay an official visit to Armenia on October 15.

After the official welcoming ceremony, the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia will hold a private meeting, followed by an extended meeting, after which the Prime Ministers of the two countries will make statements summarizing the results of the talks for media representatives.

During the visit, Gakharia will have meetings with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The Georgian Prime Minister will also visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Georgian PM to visit Armenia on October 15
The delegation will most likely include the ministers of foreign affairs, internal affairs, the economy, as well as vice speakers of the parliament…
Georgian PM to visit Armenia next week
The Prime Minister’s visit to Brussels will take place after the completion of personnel issues in the European Commission…
 Armenian ambassador discusses military cooperation with Georgian Defense Minister
Ambassador Sadoyan has congratulated Garibashvili on assuming his post…
 Armenia-Georgia Parliamentary Friendship Group visits Armenian theater in Tbilisi (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
The visit of the Armenian parliamentary friendship group to...
 Delegation led by Lena Nazaryan visits Georgian House of Justice
“About 9,000 citizens visit this play every day…
 Armenia Ambassador meets with Georgia PM
Ambassador of Armenia to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan yesterday met with...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos