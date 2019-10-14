Armenia opposition lawmaker: Process of judicial reforms chosen by authorities is correct

YEREVAN. – The fact that the Venice Commission has given a positive assessment to the expected amendments to the Judicial Code and related laws, I believe, is a good message to the public; that is, the authorities are going the right way. Sergey Bagratyan, a member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction in parliament, stated this at a press conference Monday.
In his words, if the Venice Commission encourages these amendments, it means that certain European organizations believe in this mechanism.
“With the help of international organizations, we [Armenia] can create that fair mechanism that will truly serve justice [in the country],” Bagratyan said. “Only justice can save the society and bring a normal flow. I personally believe that the process of those [judicial] reforms is correct.”